Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk Facebook Watch series has quickly become a pop culture phenomenon. Known for hosting honest discussions about life, sex, and everything in between, the popular show was boosted further into the limelight after the controversial episode that featured Jada opening up about her involvement with August Alsina.

Each episode usually features testimonies from Jada, her daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne, who each come together to provide a unique point of view on any given topic. Will Smith, joined by Kevin Hart, will be taking over hosting duties from his wife on a special Father's Day edition of Red Table Talk episode airing on Sunday (June 20).



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the episode, Will and Kevin sat down to discuss their biggest parenting mistakes, ex-wives, their children's relationships, and even more. Smith is a father of three and Hart is a father of four. "I'm here to answer serious questions," Hart says in the trailer.

"What makes a good father?" Smith asks. " Being different from mine ," Hart replies. "I literally had to learn how to care about how people feel," Smith continues. "It is a vicious betrayal to not care how they feel."

"When your child shows disappointment - you don't realize the impact that your mistakes can truly have," adds Kevin. In addition, Smith asks Hart if his 16-year-old daughter, Heaven, has expressed any interest in men. "She talks to me about it and I had to learn to be okay!" Hart exclaims. "I had to learn to not say, 'Get the f--- out of here. What are you talking about?!"

Check out the full trailer of the upcoming episode.

