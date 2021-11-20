The after-effects of Dave Chappelle's The Closer remain as it was reported that the comedian's Washington, D.C. high school postponed a fundraiser after students threatened a walkout. Chappelle reportedly responded dismissively and didn't seem to care, and it was a reaction that he has maintained throughout his Netflix standup special's controversy.

Many of his comedic peers have defended his remarks about the LGBTQIA+ and trans communities, and in a chat with TMZ, Kevin Hart explains why people shouldn't jump to conclusions about Chappelle's character.



Erik Voake / Stringer / Getty Images

Hart was asked if post-The Closer conversations have influenced how he will approach comedy.

"I think we all have to adjust. We all gotta, you know, make sure that we're operating and managing in a respectful manner. And, you know, Dave, at the end of the day, is Dave and I love him because he's him. And I also want people to understand he's a good dude. He's a loving dude."

Hart also believes that people shouldn't draw definitive conclusions about Chappelle without knowing him personally. "The narrative that's being attached doesn't necessarily have to be true without knowing the actual individual," said the comedian. "That's just me telling my guy that I love him and that's me telling him I appreciate him. I want other people to understand he's a f*cking loving, good guy, man."

Watch Kevin Hart's moment with TMZ below.