Jay-Z recently commented on Dave Chappelle's newest controversial special, Closer, remarking that the comedian is "super brave and super genius." Jay also admitted that there were several moments that made him a bit uncomfortable.

“I think that Dave is super brave and super genius,” the legendary rapper said during a conversation on a Twitter Space. “If you spend time with him, he’s brilliant.”



Craig Barritt / Getty Images

While discussing the controversy surrounding Closer, Jay explained that "true art" prompts discussion: “But I think that what happens with true art is it has to cause conversation,” he said. “And, you know, sometimes it’s gonna be abrasive and sometimes it’s gonna be off-putting to folks. But it opens up an opportunity to have a dialogue about, you know, whatever the issue is.”

Jay admits that the special “pushed a lot of buttons,” which made him uncomfortable, but sometimes that's what great art does.

“When you’re making great art, you have to be fearless and you have to create something that you believe in,” he said. “And that’s what it’s about.”

Jay recently invited Chappelle to perform as one of the keynote speakers at his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

