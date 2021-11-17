Over a month has passed since the premiere of The Closer, Dave Chappelle's latest Netflix stand-up, and countless people are still critical about some of the jokes that he made about the transgender and LGBTQ+ communities. Contrary to the relentless backlash that the comedian has been receiving on social media following the release of The Closer, it has yet to be seen that Dave Chappelle has actually been canceled.

As a result, Chappelle's seeming lack of consequences has inspired Netflix employees to stage a walkout and, more recently, the students at Duke Ellington School of the Arts to protest against Chappelle's fundraiser at their school.





Amid threats of a walkout, Duke Ellington School of the Arts —which was where Chappelle attended high school — canceled the fundraiser in an effort to "[address] questions and concerns from members of the Ellington community." However, as one would expect, the comedian who was just spotted partying with Drake, Kanye West, and J Prince doesn't appear to care.

According to Complex, Dave Chappelle recently performed a 15-minute standup set in Indianapolis in which he laughed off the severity of the situation, jokingly saying, "They’re canceling stuff I didn’t even want to do. If you think you’re mad at me — remember, I didn’t disinvite you from anything."

During the same set, Chappelle reportedly further addressed some of his more controversial jokes from The Closer, saying, "If anyone says trans people are angry at me, they are wrong. And if you see (a trans person), buy them a coffee or lipstick or whatever they want and tell them Dave Chappelle sent you."



Stay tuned for more updates on Dave Chappelle's neverending The Closer drama.

