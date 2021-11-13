Although there have been many calling for Dave Chappelle to suffer consequences over his The Closer comedy special, the famed comedian has reportedly been living the dream throughout his controversy. Chappelle has popped up in afterparties and events, and he continues to speak and perform to sold-out audiences.

Netflix staffers may have staged a walkout in protest, but Chappelle has been enjoying his time being "canceled" as it has only increased his fame and visibility while prompting conversations about the LGBTQIA+ community. However, students at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C. have planned a walk-out of their own.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

The school, where the comedian graduated from in 1991, is naming its theater after Chappelle and planned a fundraiser for November 23, and several students were not happy about the news. The actor was scheduled to make an appearance at the institution but threats of a walk-out curbed those plans. However, the school issued a lengthy statement about the protest, stating that the theater will move forward as planned with Chappelle's name.

An excerpt of the statement reads:

The Closer — the most watched comedy special in Netflix’s history, which has garnered a 96% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes — has sparked a national debate around race, gender, sexuality and “cancel culture.” As a learning institution that champions inclusivity, diversity, equity, and belonging, we care deeply about protecting the well-being and dignity of every member of our student body, faculty, and community. We also believe moving forward with the event, originally scheduled for November 23, 2021, without first addressing questions and concerns from members of the Ellington community, would be a missed opportunity for a teachable moment. We will lean into this moment as a community. We have engaged in listening sessions with our students and have allowed space for diverse viewpoints. We are committed to fostering a community where every individual feels both heard and supported. Those conversations are ongoing.

The fundraiser has been tentatively rescheduled for April 2022.

