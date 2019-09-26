Kevin Gates is getting ready to release his sophomore album, I’m Him, at midnight tonight, but before it arrives we have a few last things to share with you ahead of time. Not only did Gates share the official album cover on IG last night, which is fire, but HHNM got their hands on the tracklist, and from what we can see it looks like we’re in for a lengthy treat.

The follow up to 2016’s Islah will reportedly contain 17 tracks in total and feature the previously heard singles “Push It,” & “Facts.” It won’t have any guest features either, just like his last project Islah.

In support of the album, Gates is taking his talents on the road this Fall for the “I’m Him” Tour, which you can peep tour dates for right here if interested.

Peep the album cover & tracklist (below) and be sure to check back at midnight for the album itself.

Tracklist:

1. RBS Intro

2. Icebox

3. By My Lonely

4. Bags

5. Facts

6. Fatal Attraction

7. Say It Twice

8. Walls Talking

9. Let It Go

10. Face Down

11. Push It

12. Have You Ever

13. Pretend

14. What I Like

15. Funny How

16. Betta for You

17. Fly Again

