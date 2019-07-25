Kevin Gates Spits Straight "Facts" On His Latest Banger

Kevin Gates is back in the fold. After releasing Only The Generals Understand a few weeks ago, he continued to flood the street with new music in anticipation of his forthcoming album, I'm Him. His new album serves as his first official studio album since 2016's Islah. He released the singles, "Push It" and "Neva Land." Gates' has been consistently blessing fans with new music, even during his incarceration. This year specifically, he's kept the street flooded with new music. Now, he returns with his latest single, "Facts."

Kevin Gates blessed fans with his new single, "Facts" earlier today along with an accompanying visual. The rapper links up with Take A Daytrip who delivers a trunk-rattling, Southern instrumental for Gates to go off on. It's another promising indication on what we could expect from Kevin Gates on his next studio album.

Peep "Facts" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm flexin', I ain't really showin' no cheddar

I take a lil' pic with a chick, I ain't throwin' no dick

And they thinkin' we goin' together

I'm overseas on a trip, now the Internet, n***a

Just let 'em be hoes together