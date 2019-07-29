It's been over a year since Kevin Gates was released from prison. Since then, he's been readying the release of a new album. The rapper was incarcerated at the peak of the success of his debut album, Islah. Although he's released several projects since then, fans have waited for the follow-up. The project is set to drop next month but ahead of its release, he's announced that he'll be coming to a city near you for the "I'm Him" tour.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Kevin Gates will be releasing I'm Him on August 30th. Shortly after, he'll be taking the new album on the road across America. The tour is set to kick off in Chicago on October 12th before concluding the tour in Seattle, Washington on November 30th. The rapper will also be hitting cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Houston, and more. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, Aug. 2nd.

The rapper's blessed fans with a steady stream of music since his return. Kicking things off with Chained To The City EP last year, he quickly followed it up with the third installment in the Luca Brasi series. He gave fans a taste of what to expect from I'm Him earlier this year with Only The Generals Gon Understand. I'm Him drops on August 30th.