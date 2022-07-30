Yesterday (July 29), Beyoncé dropped her highly anticipated album, Renaissance. While thousands of fans have confessed their admiration of her newest project, a certain someone, in particular, had different feelings. Kelis, known for her hit song "Milkshake," was shocked when she realized one of Bey's songs sampled an old record of hers.





Heated that she was left out of the conversation about the sample being used, she took to Instagram and wrote, "My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding. I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled."

Not over the entire ordeal, Kelis came back and referred to Beyoncé's actions as "stupid and disrespectful." As she has continued to display her rage, other artists have expressed their gratitude for the mother of three deciding to implement their sound into her body of work.

Kevin Aviance, drag queen and musician, was filled with joy upon finding out that she sampled his 90s hit, "C*nty" on her song, "PURE/HONEY." He told Page Six, "I feel like someone heard me. I'm vindicated. She gets it. I'm just honored and overwhelmed."

Like Kelis, Aviance said that Queen Bey did not tell him that his music was being used. "I heard it and I was like, 'Wow!' The song lives and that's all I ever wanted it to do."

Have you listened to Renaissance in its entirety yet?





