Renaissance continues to stir controversy ahead of its release, and Kelis is targeting Beyoncé. We've previously reported on the "Milkshake" hitmaker lashing out about her 1999 single, "Get Along With You," being sampled on Bey's forthcoming project. Earlier today (July 28), Kelis fired off several comments about finding that her track was listed in the credits, however, she wasn't happy about it.

"My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding. I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled," she wrote.

A quick look at the credits from the single shows that it was executive produced by Rob Walker, Chad Hugo, and Pharrell Williams. The latter two make up The Neptunes, the megaproducers who worked closely with Kelis back in the 1990s on multiple projects. Huge and Williams are also listed as writers, producers, and arrangers of the song, causing a wave of backlash from the public, as many people questioned why Kelis targeted Beyoncé.

However, the singer and chef returned to further explain her gripe.

"I just heard the record everyone is saying has my sample . But it's beyond this song at this point . This was a Trigger for me," she said. "Milkshake alone is one of the most licensed records of our generation. I am a creator , I'm an innovator, I have done more then left my mark on an era of music and style that will go down in history . But there are bully's and secrets and gangsters in this industry that smile and get away with it until someone says enough is enough."

"So I'm saying it today . I'm coming for what's mine and I want reparations . Peace." Watch more from Kelis below as she explains why she believes Beyoncé should have reached out and talks about how the industry is riddled with dishonesty.