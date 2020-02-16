SingerKelis has revealed that a 20th anniversary reissue of her debut Kaleidoscope album is set to arrive on February 21st, with a physical release to follow on March 6th.

New selects will include a Neptunes remix of "Caught Out There" along with several edits and mixes of "Get Along With You." The release is outfitted as an entire experience as those copping the physical copy can expect to receive a translucent orange vinyl disc while Kelis also prepares to tour the album across Europe and the United Kingdom in March.

The new announcement arrives on the heels of anew revelation fromthe songstress that her-then label bosses Pharrell and Chad Hugo reportedly failed to pay her her full royalties for all projects produced by The Neptunes.

“I was told we were going to split the whole thing 33/33/33, which we didn’t do,” she told The Guardian. According to Kelis, she never noticed that he wasn't getting paid because of the money she was making from touring.

"Just the fact that I wasn’t poor felt like enough”, she added. “Their argument is: ‘Well, you signed it.’ I’m like: ‘Yeah, I signed what I was told, and I was too young and too stupid to double-check it.’”