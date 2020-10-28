The coronavirus has led to a lot of misinformation being spread, especially in the early days. Of course, many scientists didn't know what it was, and still, to this day, there's uncertainty about the virus. However, Donald Trump and his team have kept saying there will be a vaccination for the virus in a few weeks, though there hasn't been a concrete date set on when it'll be available.

There's been a reluctance to take the vaccination under Trump's approval. He hasn't necessarily gained the trust of Americans, if you haven't noticed, particularly when it comes to the pandemic. Dr. Fauci, who has led the White House task force for COVID-19, recently said that a vaccine would come in December. The number of vaccines that they'll have in December won't be enough for every American so most will have to wait for a few months into 2021.

But even Fauci's co-sign isn't enough for some people, especially those who have previously spouted anti-vaxxer theories. Keri Hilson slid into the comment section of a post on Baller Alert's account advising people not only to avoid that vaccine but any vaccine, for that matter. "Don't y'all take that vaccine. Or anything other vaccine," she wrote.

Her take on the matter shouldn't be surprising. Just as the pandemic struck, Keri Hilson was among the first to push unsubstantiated claims that 5G towers were causing the virus. "People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the effects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead," she tweeted.

It didn't take long for her to get bashed but evidently, the backlash wasn't worth keeping the tweet up. She later clarified her stance, explaining that she believed 5G was a contributing factor to COVID-19, rather than the sole factor.

Peep Keri Hilson's comment below.