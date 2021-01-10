There's an argument to be made about the self-sabotage Keri Hilson inflicted upon her own career, though she did deny ever wanting smoke with Beyoncé. Nonetheless, 2020 was a year where she faced serious backlash for her ill-informed takes about the world around her. First, it began with conspiracy theories linking coronavirus to 5G towers. Then, she revealed that she's an anti-vaxxer. Neither takes were necessarily well-received.

As you've probably heard, Donald Trump was banned from Twitter, among other platforms, after his direct role in inciting the insurrection on Capitol Hill this week. Twitter gave him the boot which raised concerns surrounding the future of freedom of speech. "This may be funny but it is a little dangerous too," Keri wrote alongside a screenshot of Trump's now-defunct Twitter page.

"Take Trump out of it for a moment... a democracy must include freedom of speech. Imagine other leaders or popular figures not being able to voice their opinion if it opposes the majority of the world leaders," she continued. Keri suggested that we're slowly being deprived of our Freedom Of Speech now that Trump is being booted by the platform, adding that others could become victims of Big Tech's "censorship."

"If the leader of the 'free world' can be removed, imagine that same right of civilians, imagine believing every time you read 'false information detected' and propaganda, deceptive reports, and flat out lies being the only thing we see," she concluded.

It didn't take long for Twitter to get ahold of her message and turn her into a trending topic with an outpour of memes. Check some of the best ones below.