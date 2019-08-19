Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills clearly isn't a fan of Jay-Z joining forces with the NFL as part of an "entertainment and social justice partnership." Jay-Z has already received criticism from several others, including Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Stills spoke candidly about his issues with Jay-Z's involvement with the NFL. Specifically, Stills questioned the comments made by Jay-Z during the partnership's introductory news conference.

"He could have reached out to Colin,” Stills said. "He could have reached out to me. Some of the ways that he answered his questions, talking about ‘We’re moving past kneeling’ — like he ever protested. He’s not an NFL player. He’s never been on a knee."

"I wonder how many common people that he knows or that he's spoken to," Stills said. "I wonder if he's read my Facebook comments or my Instagram comments. Or some of the things that people say to me."