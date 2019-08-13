Jay-Z's Roc Nation has reportedly agreed to a partnership with the NFL that will be formally announced at a press conference in New York City on Wednesday, according to Front Office Sports. Details of the partnership have not yet been announced, but we'll learn more when the press conference goes live tomorrow.

UPDATE (2:15): According to Washington Post reporter Mark Maske, the NFL is forming an "entertainment and social justice partnership" with Jay-Z, making Roc Nation a co-producer of the Super Bowl halftime show.

Roc Nation Sports reps a number of NFL stars, including running backs Saquon Barkley, Todd Gurley and Leonard Fournette, as well as Tampa Bay Bucs defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant.

The NFL has already partnered with New Era in celebration of the league's 100th season, which includes the newly released "Cold Weather Collection" as well as the "Sideline Collection," both of which will be worn by players and coaches of all 32 teams throughout the season.

The 2019 campaign will kick off with the Chicago Bears hosting the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, September 5. The Thursday night opener between the bitter NFC North rivals will mark the 198th meeting between the two teams, including regular and postseason contests, and the 34th time that they've opened up the season against each other. To date, the Packers own a 97-95-7 series lead.