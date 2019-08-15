There has been quite a bit of outrage over Jay Z's recent entertainment and social justice partnership with the NFL that curiously, didn't involve Colin Kaepernick. Eric Reid of the Carolina Panthers recently had some harsh words about the whole ordeal and now, it's Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa Diab who is sounding off about it on Instagram. In a lengthy post to her page this afternoon, Diab put the league and Jay Z on blast for ignoring Kaepernick in their deal, even though he was the first to fight for social justice within the organization.

"We will never turn our backs on @kaepernick7 because your idols decided to work with the same organization that is actively keeping Colin unemployed all because he peacefully protested against social injustice in black and brown communities, specifically police brutality," Diab wrote "So really, how can Jay-Z and the NFL utter social justice in their partnership while keeping Colin unemployed because of his social justice work?"

Diab seems extremely upset by the entire situation and went on to shout out all of Kap's supporters by saying "thank you all so much for showing Colin so much support and love. I know for myself, I can’t thank y’all enough for loving my family."

Earlier today, Kaepernick posted a workout video to Twitter which shows how he still has a pretty good arm for a guy that hasn't played in so long.

It will be interesting to see how this partnership plays out throughout the season.