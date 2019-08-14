Eric Reid has never been one to mince words while playing in the NFL. As a member of the San Francisco 49ers, he was one of the first to kneel during the anthem alongside Colin Kaepernick and has continued to be vocal about his support for those who want to protest. Reid is an employee of the NFL but he is also quite critical of the league which tends to create an interesting dynamic. Last night, Reid took to Twitter to criticize the likes of Jay-Z and Roc Nation, as it was revealed they had signed an "entertainment and social justice partnership" with the league.

Jay-Z has been an avid supporter of Kaepernick which had some people thinking he would be a part of the deal. As Reid explained, Kaepernick has nothing to do with it and that the timing of this deal is actually quite suspect.

Reid also took the time to clap back at someone who suggested he shouldn't be criticizing the league while still playing for them.

"You & some others seem to misunderstand that we had no beef with the NFL until they started perpetuating the systemic oppression that we are fighting by blackballing Colin and then me. Nah I won’t quit playing but I will be a royal pain in the NFL’s a** for acting like they care," Reid wrote.

The safety also retweeted Shaun King's criticisms of Jay-Z which descrived the rap mogul as a "woke capitalist."