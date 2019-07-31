Colin Kaepernick made waves back in 2017 when he started kneeling during the National Anthem. Many believed Kaepernick was disrespecting the flag and the soldiers when in reality, he was simply trying to bring awareness to issues of discrimination and police brutality. Despite numerous attempts at explaining his position, Kaepernick was eventually blackballed from the NFL and he hasn't found a new team since. To this day, Kaepernick continues to stand up for causes that he believes in and has encouraged fellow players to do the same. One of those players is Eric Reid, who recently told the Charlotte Observer that he doesn't plan on quitting his protests any time soon.

“If a day comes that I feel like we’ve addressed those issues, and our people aren’t being discriminated against or being killed over traffic violations, then I’ll decide it’s time to stop protesting,” Reid said. “I haven’t seen that happen.

Kaepernick read the interview and shouted out Reid on Twitter saying "Unwavering. Unrelenting. Unflinching. Unapologetic. Love you Brother!" Based on this post, it's clear Kaepernick is still paying attention to the NFL and everything that has been going down lately.

Reid experienced his own problems with the league this past year, alleging they were drug testing him more often than other players because of his political stances.