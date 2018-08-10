Kenny Stills
- SportsDolphins Coach Plays Jay-Z Songs At Practice To ’Challenge’ WR Kenny Stills"It was a challenge to Kenny to perform regardless of whatever is going on outside."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsKiller Mike Supports Jay Z's NFL Deal & Says It "Gives Us A Seat At The Table"He sat down with Bill Maher to discuss the controversial partnership.By Erika Marie
- SportsKenny Stills Blasts Jay-Z Over NFL Partnership: "Didn't Seem Very Informed""He’s not an NFL player. He’s never been on a knee."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRick Ross Criticizes Miami Dolphins Owner: "He Ain't Surprising Nobody"Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has been denounced over his support of Trump.By Erika Marie
- SportsDolphins' Kenny Stills Calls Out Team Owner For Hosting Trump FundraiserStills criticizes Stephen Ross over his upcoming Trump fundraiser.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsColin Kaepernick Thanks Two Dolphins Players For Kneeling Via TwitterKaepernick thanks protesting Miami Dolphins players for their "unwavering strength."By Devin Ch
- SportsMiami Dolphins Players Kneel For The Anthem In Season OpenerKenny Stills and Albert Wilson are already back to the protest.By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsDonald Trump To NFL Players: "A Football Game Is No Place To Protest""They make a fortune doing what they love...Be happy, be cool!"By Kyle Rooney
- SportsColin Kaepernick Praises Dolphins Players Who Protested During AnthemKaepernick shows support for players who continued the protest of systematic oppression.By Kyle Rooney