Nicki Minaj brought her hubby Kenneth Petty out to Los Angeles with her, but upon his arrival, the New York native failed to register as a sex offender, which put him in hot water with the law once again. This stems back to a 1995 arrest, when Petty allegedly attempted to rape a 16-year old girl in New York. He was in L.A. for six months before the feds caught up with him and realized his lapse, hitting him with a felony charge.

Petty was arrested, and along with his result a few rules were put into the place-- he was to wear an ankle monitor, he was not allowed on the internet (which, eventually, he managed to overturn), and he had a curfew.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

He might be able to use the internet and his cellphone now, but he still has a trial under his belt for failing to register as a sex offender in the first place. Apparently, Petty wants to get the trial under way as soon as possible, but the judge is thinking otherwise.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed paperwork yesterday which asks to delay Petty's trial for six weeks, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trial was scheduled to begin today, April 28th. They reportedly acknowledged within the paperwork that Petty was against the delay of the trial.

Still, they say it would prove to difficult to keep the trial as planned, because they cannot guarantee that the jurors would be able to social distance, and there is a particular witness that would need to travel from New York to California as well.

The judge has yet to make a decision on the U.S. Attorney's Office request to delay the trial. If he is convicted in this case, he faces up to ten years behind bars.

[via]