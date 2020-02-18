Kendall Jenner shared a photo of her and fellow model Luka Sabbat getting close over dinner at London Fashion Week. The world of ~fashion~ is very small and you tend to see the same flawless faces walking down the runways of the various fashion weeks hosted each year. As we see the same celebs interact in these elite circles, we wonder whether after parties lead to romance and between whom.

Jenner has her Instagram followers speculating whether spending time with Grown-ish star, Luka Sabbat, escalated into something more. After strutting down the catwalk for Burberry's FW20 show on Monday (Feb. 17), Jenner went to the opening of the PAMPARA photography exhibition, where she hung out with Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Nast, A$AP Ferg and Dev Hynes of Blood Orange. Following that, she sipped drinks with Sabbat and friends at some ritzy establishment for a LOVE magazine event, which resulted in the talked-about photo of her getting awfully close to him (Photo 2 in the slideshow below). Another supermodel and friend of Jenner, Bella Hadid, commented on the post, "as if I get photo credit", so we will give her proper acknowledgment for the shot.

While it has been public knowledge that Jenner and Sabbat are good friends, them leaning over the candlelit table in this manner was bound to get the rumor mill spinning. The photo is also headline-worthy due to the fact that Sabbat, had a brief fling with Jenner's half-sister, Kourtney Kardashian, back in 2018.

Considering that Kardashian was 39 years old at the time and Sabbat was merely 20, many were curious about the nature of their relationship. After they were spotted going for dinner at L.A. hot spot The Nice Guy in September of 2018, a source told People that "it makes [Kourtney] feel good to have these hot, young guys who are interested in her." His youthful vitality was also framed as a catch when the source said, "He’s young and is going with the flow. If everyone’s saying, ‘Hang out with Kourtney,’ he’s going to hang out with her.” Once the two stopped seeing each other a few months later, another source explained that "it was a fun fling for [Kourtney], but not a big deal. She has more important things to focus on, like her kids and her work.”

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

It makes more sense that Jenner and Sabbat were just having a good time as friends, since she was spotted just a few weeks ago with NBA player Ben Simmons. Jenner and Simmons were photographed chilling poolside at a Miami hotel after attending the Super Bowl together. To round out the celebrity dating chain, I will point out that Simmons was formerly in a relationship with Tinashe, who recently opened up about how difficult it was for her to see him move on to Jenner. “It may have been worst day of my life, but it’s okay,” the singer confessed. “I drank for like six months after that! Are you kidding me? I was like wasted for months. But I’m okay now. It was terrible. It was bad. Like it was bad, but I’m good now.”