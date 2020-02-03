Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons re-sparked their relationship at the top of the year when they were spotted partying together at New Years. Since then the couple has been spotted out and about making it clear that they're taking another go at things. “I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be]," Kendall previously said of her private reputation when it comes to dating.



It's clear that things are heating up between Kendall and Ben since they both attended the Super Bowl together yesterday and were spotted lounging by the pool today, at their luxurious Miami hotel.

Tinashe, Ben's ex, recently opened up about her life after their break up when Ben moved on with Kendall. “It may have been worst day of my life, but it’s okay,” she explained. “I drank for like six months after that! Are you kidding me? I was like wasted for months. But I’m okay now. It was terrible. It was bad. Like it was bad, but I’m good now.”