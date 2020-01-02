2019 was the year Kendall Simmons was wrapped up in a relationship of some sorts with Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons. While they kept their coupling very low key, only being spotted a few times and at times Kendall was seen sitting court side with Ben's mom, things fell off a few months back when sources said they were now just friends.



Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It looks as thought Ben and Kendall may be starting the new year on a new path since TMZ reports that they spent new year's eve together at a party hosted by Ben himself. The clip below (captured by the publication) shows what appears to be Ben and Kendall arriving at the function together and we can only assume they shared a new years kiss.

Back when Kendall and Ben were dating, the 24-year-old model opened up to Vogue Australia on why she stays private with her dating life. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that. For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier," she said.

She added: "A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”