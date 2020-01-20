We previously posted on the suspicion that Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have gotten back together since they rang in the new year together in Philadephia, both attending the same party. While nothing has been confirmed by either party, their recent lunch outing in New York adds more fuel to the speculation that they are a couple again.



Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Kendall and the 76ers basketball player first began seeing each other in May 2018 right after Ben ended his relationship with Tinsahe. Kendall was seen sitting courtside with Ben's mom numerous times at his games but they were later reported to be on a break. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that. For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier," Kendall previously stated when discussing why she keeps her dating life private.

“Also I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be]."