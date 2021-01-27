Earlier this week in some considerably insidious news, former Donald Trump aide Kellyanne Conway was accused of sharing a topless photo of her 16-year-old daughter, Claudia Conway. Although the image was almost immediately deleted from Conway's Twitter account, many still saw the photos in the short time they were up. The teen has since come forward to say her mother "deserves to go to jail." New reports are claiming that since the leak, New Jersey police reportedly visited the family's home on Tuesday (January 26), a day after Claudia complained about the incident on social media.



Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The New Jersey Department of Children and Families also allegedly, “looking into all concerns around the incident,” involving the Conway family, who live in Alpine. The department told CNBC that it could not confirm any investigations yet, however. The New York Post reported that four officers with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Alpine Police Department visited the Conway home and stayed inside for an hour before leaving.

Alpine Police Chief Christopher Belcolle confirmed an investigation was underway. “An investigation is being conducted. No additional information can be released,” he told the Post.

In a statement to NBC news, Bergen County prosecutor Elizabeth Rebein said, “We cannot provide any details, but we can confirm that the matter has been referred to our office and that each member of the Conway family has been fully cooperative throughout the investigation.”

The teen took to TikTok earlier this week to address the situation. "Apparently, that's real and I guess happened. The picture's from months ago and I'm assuming that when my mom took my phone, anytime she's taken it, she takes it all the time, she took a picture of that so that was on her phone and I guess she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her, but nobody would ever have any photo like that ever."

"So, Kellyanne, you're going to f*cking jail," Claudia said before later deleting the video and said she regretted posting the TikTok, believing her mother was hacked.

Kellyanne Conway has refused to comment on the matter.

