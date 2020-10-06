Kellyanne Conway, once Trump's campaign manager, and her daughter, 15-year old TikTok star Claudia Conway, have a rather public and contentious relationship. The younger Conway has referred to Trump as an "idiot" in the past, and now her latest antics involve recording her mother mid-tirade for all her TikTok followers to hear.

Kellyanne Conway confirmed yesterday that she and her daughter are both "faring well" in quarantine, after having undergone three different COVID-19 tests and testing positive. Due to the controversy surrounding Claudia Conway's TikTok videos, however, she followed up that tweet with another message directly speaking to her daughter's behavior. In Claudia's recent TikTok vids, she and her mother can be heard arguing over their COVID-19 diagnosis, with Kellyanne shrieking in the background: "You caused so much disruption. You lied about your f***ing mother about COVID? About COVID?!" and then later: "You're taping me again?!"

In her tweet though, Conway flips the script back on to the public, writing, "My daughter, Claudia, is beautiful & brilliant. She has access to top doctors & health care & lives comfortably. Like all of you, she speculates on social media. Yet she’s 15. You are adults. We have COVID, but it’s clear who’s really sick."

Check out her tweet below.

We'll keep you posted if more mother-daughter back-and-forth arises from this situation.