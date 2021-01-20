Former President Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway may have put her role in the White House in her past, but her teenage daughter is keeping the political figure's reputation alive on social media. Claudia Conway, 16, has been a thorn in her mother's—and the White House's—side for some time as she has shared private moments to TikTok. The teen has posted alleged secrets about what has been going on behind the scenes in Trump's camp and often, Claudia displays unfavorable videos of her mother. Earlier today (January 19), Claudia's latest TikTok video caused concern from the masses.

On the app, Claudia shared a compilation of sorts that featured various videos where Kellyanne is heard losing her cool. In the various clips, the 54-year-old political consultant is heard calling her daughter a "b*tch," telling her "f*ck you," complaining about Claudia's social media antics, and insulting the teen by saying, "You're lucky your mom's pro-life."

It didn't take long for the video to go viral and people took to various social media platforms and called for someone to call Child Protective Services on the Conway family. Check out the video that Claudia Conway posted below along with a few reactions.