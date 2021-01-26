George Conway has shared a statement on Twitter on his daughter Claudia Conway's behalf following accusations against Kellyanne Conway of posting a topless photo of her 16-year-old daughter to Twitter. Many began to report Kellyanne to the authorities with Claudia later sharing a statement on social media vowing to put her mother in jail.

She's since backtracked on the statements in a newly released TikTok page that Claudia's father, Lincoln Project founder George Conway, shared on his Twitter page. "This isn't forced. This is coming completely from me, Claudia. I have faith and I know my mother would never put something like that on the internet, as well as me. We would never do that," Claudia stated. "My mom and I, we fight like mothers and daughters but we do love like mothers and daughters and I do love her."

Though no comment from Kellyanne as of yet, Claudia said that she'd be taking a step back from social media to mend her relationship with her mother. "We fight like mothers and daughter but being in the public eye exasperated that and it adds a lot of stress to both of our lives," she added, pleading with the public to remain civil and refrain from calling the police and the authorities on her mother. Following the alleged leak, many on social media revealed that they had filed complaints with the authorities and reported the account to Twitter.

"Yesterday, when I was made aware of the situation, I was distraught and very very upset and I acted irrationally and impulsively and it's something that I do regret. I know that my mom would never post anything to hurt me like that, intentionally, and I do believe she was hacked."

She insisted that she wasn't forced to post this, apologizing to her mother and her family for making their business public. Check the full clip below.