It is with heavy hearts that we report on the death of Mike Mora. It was just five months ago back in November 2021 when Mora shared the news of his cancer diagnosis with the world. While his wife, award-winning singer Kelis, has been rather private with how she was processing the trials, Mora expressed that he was looking forward to healing.

"You always see people post about how life is too short," Mora wrote at the time. "How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. Sh*t can be over just like that!... Love you @kelis."

Actor Evan Ross, son of Diana Ross, uploaded a photo of Mora to Instagram an hour ago with a message of grief as he mourned the loss of his friend.

"We lost a brother Yesterday. We will truly miss you Mike," wrote Ross. "Thinking of some of the great times we all spent together. You and @naztokio recording me at @dallasaustins studio in atlanta. First time I had ever really recording a record in the studio. You made it feel easy and safe. Everything I saw you do. Was built in passion."

"I loved connecting again with you," Ross added. "Hearing about your children and the life you and your wife have built. Im sending all the prayers and love to your family brother. @kelis [black heart emojis] RIP @mikemorafotos."

Mora and Kelis share two children, a six-year-old and a one-year-old. Kelis also has a 12-year-old son she shares with rapper Nas. We send our sincerest condolences to the loved ones of Mike Mora during this time.