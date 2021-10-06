Prayers and well wishes are being sent to Kelis and her family after her husband, Mike Mora, revealed that he has been enduring a serious health battle. The couple was married back in 2014 and they have gone on to welcome two children together, making Kelis the mother of three. They live a relatively quiet life on a farm as the chef-musician and her photographer beau stay far away from the industry chaos, but the couple found themselves with the spotlight on them after Mora shared that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In several posts he made to Instagram, Mora gave viewers an insight into what he has been dealing with in these last months. "This picture was taken as I was being transferred to the oncology section of UCLA Santa Monica from nearby Ronald Reagan hospital. This gentleman, Latin brotha, saw how weak I was. He looked back at me before leaving my room and said 'I’ve seen people make it out of the craziest situations, be strong brotha, you got this'... They said 18 months. It’s been exactly 12."



Rachel Murray / Stringer / Getty Images

Kelis has yet to speak about this publicly, but Mora went on to share more in another post.

"Many hours thinking of what the right thing to do is. Not because of a selfish reason .not because I want people to feel bad or sorry for me and my family," he said. "I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations. I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully."

"By showing that it’s possible to make it through. You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. Sh*t can be over just like that!... Love you @kelis."

Keep lifting up Mora and Kelis through this difficult time. Check out his posts below.