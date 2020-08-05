It's official. Kelis is expecting her third child, showing off her pregnancy test result and announcing her bundle of joy to the world.

"Chef Kelis - table for 5 please," wrote the recording artist on Instagram. "We’re adding one more!"

Kelis has two children already, Knight and Shepherd. She has been keeping things low-key, moving to a farm two-and-a-half hours away from Los Angeles and managing it with her husband. Now, she's got a third baby to take care of as she awaits their arrival.

"As a Black mother, there are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in — from what we eat, to how we live and love," wrote Kelis about how important it is to know how to take care of yourself and your body. "This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates."

Araya Diaz/Getty Images

"So for me, self-care has become paramount, particularly in the beginning stages. Knowing your body and what it needs, being able to be still and quiet enough to hear what it tells you," she said. "That’s why I used a First Response Early Result test as it can tell you if you’re pregnant 6 days sooner than your missed period."

Congratulations to Kelis! We can't wait to meet the latest addition to her family.