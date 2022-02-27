Mia Thornton, star of The Real Housewives of Potomac, revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer, in a candid post on her Instagram, Friday.

“Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31am — Mia I’m so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today,” Thornton captioned a selfie.



“You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion G and I endured trying to figure out why.” she continued, referring to her husband Gordon Thornton. “However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong.”

The 37-year-old did not specify the type or stage of cancer she has but confirmed she's been undergoing treatment.

“The storm is not over but this experience is changing me,” she added. “I know God has a plan and I know we are often challenged to remain humbled that tomorrow is not promised and that our days on this earth are numbered.”

Several other Real Housewives alums shared messages of support in the comments section, including Shereé Whitfield, Eboni K. Williams, Tamra Judge, and more.

