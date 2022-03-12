Braxton Family Values star Traci Braxton has passed away at the age of 50, TMZ reports. The Maryland-born entertainer's husband, Kevin Surratt shared an exclusive statement with the publication, revealing that his wife passed after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

"We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer, our beloved Traci Braxton has gone to glory."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Apart from her family's show, the mother of one was known for her acting talents in Sinners Wanted, There's a Stranger in my House, and Chaaw, as well as her singing abilities on "Last Call," which peaked at #16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Traci also collaborated with her sisters Toni, Towanda, and Trina on a song called "Broken Things." It's been reported that her siblings, mom, and friends were all by her side at her time of death.

Her adult son, Kevin Surratt Jr. shared some touching words on social media after the tragic news began making rounds. "When I heard the news about my mother being sick, first thing she said was I'm going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she's at peace."





"I love my mother forever and this hurts so much," KS Jr. continued, "but I'm at peace knowing she isn't in pain anymore. I love you ma, I'm going to miss you."

Traci leaves behind four sisters – Toni, Towanda, Tamar, and Trina, her husband, and son. RIP.

