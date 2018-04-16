Traci Braxton
- MusicThe Braxton Sisters Celebrate Traci Braxton On Her BirthdayThe Braxton sisters are celebrating what have been Traci Braxton's 51st birthday. She lost her battle to cancer earlier this month. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureThe Braxton Sisters Claim Traci's Husband & Former Manager Are Exploiting Her DeathThe Braxton sisters claim that since the passing of Traci Braxton, her husband, and former manager have exploited her death against her wishes. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureToni Braxton Gives First Interview Since Sister Traci's Passing: "Did I Dream It?"The singer spoke openly about how she and her sisters have been mourning their loss.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTamar Braxton Shares Beyoncé Birthday Shoutout: "God Knows What U Need"Although Tamar revealed her birthday just wasn't the same with the recent passing of sister Traci Braxton, she was grateful for Beyoncé's acknowledgment. By Erika Marie
- GramToni Braxton Shares Loving Message Kevin Hart Sent Sister Traci During Cancer BattleTraci Braxton sadly passed away last week & Toni uploaded a video from the comedian. "I want to tell you that my prayers are with you," he said in the clip.By Erika Marie
- TVTraci Braxton Remembered By Towanda: "No One Will Ever Know Just How We Were As Sisters"50-year-old Traci Braxton lost her life after privately battling cancer for a year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTraci Braxton's Family, Friends & Fans React To Her Tragic PassingTraci's husband announced his wife's passing earlier today.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTraci Braxton Has Died At 50 After Battling Esophageal CancerTraci was battling the disease privately for a year.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBrandy, Amina Buddafly, Q. Parker, & Others Come Together For "HealTheWorldChallenge"Brandy, Q. Parker, and Amina Buddafly join two dozen other singers who belt out Michael Jackson's "Heal The World" for charity.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentThe Braxton Sisters Want Toni & Birdman To Marry And Quit Their "Tennis Match"Towanda and Traci present themselves to the head of council.By Devin Ch
- TVTamar Braxton's Newly Shaved Head Goes The Way Of PinkTamar Braxton paints the top of her dome pink.By Devin Ch
- MusicTraci Braxton Readies Her Own Solo Tour After Getting The Boot From Toni BraxtonTraci Braxton is moving forward with or without her sisters. By Chantilly Post
- MusicToni Braxton Reportedly Cuts Tamar & Traci From Upcoming Sister TourToni Braxton has kicked both sisters off her tour. By Chantilly Post