Things have shifted over in Megan Thee Stallion's camp, and it's left people speculating about what has been happening in the rapper's personal life. There seems to be distance between Megan and her best friend Kelsey Nicole, the person who was with her when the shooting incident with Tory Lanez occurred. Megan was once extremely close with her stylist, E.J King, and he was known to be right by her side for every event, but recently, E.J. confirmed that he no longer worked for the rapper. Singer Kehlani fiercely defended Megan as people came against the Houston rapper following the July shooting, even publicly stating that she would remove Tory Lanez from their collaboration in the deluxe release of her record, It Was Good Until It Wasn't.



However, those internet sleuths are back at it, and after doing a bit of snooping, they've found that Kehlani no longer follows Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram. Yet, Kehlani is still connected to Hot Girl Meg over on Twitter, so it may just be a hiccup or a mistake. That hasn't stopped the public from taking to social media to add in their theories, and it seems that people continue to blame Megan Thee Stallion for the shooting incident while claiming that the rapper hasn't told the truth about the event.

Months ago, Kehlani was asked about taking Tory Lanez's verse off of her song. "This situation was involving someone that I [am] extremely close to, so I just felt like on some loyal sh*t, and on some do the right thing, you have to be responsible," the singer said at the time.