Megan Thee Stallion's been having a Hot Girl Year and she isn't slowing down. She dominated the summer and now, fans are patiently waiting for the release of her next project. It's unsure when the project will drop -- hopefully, this year -- but it seems like she's keeping her lips sealed on who to expect on the album with the exception of one person.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion caught up with Variety at Rihanna's Diamond Ball where she dished out a bit of information on what to expect from her in the future. Now, we all know she's one of the most sought after artists right now and many people are trying to get a verse from her. She didn't reveal who's been trying to get a verse but she did reveal that her project's in the works and she'll have some special guests. “Yeah, I’m working on a new project and I have a lot of ladies on there, so just be on the lookout," she said.

While the interviewer tried to press her on any information, Meg declined to respond but she did reveal that she'll have a certain Bay Area singer-songwriter on the project. “I can let this cat of the bag. Me and Kehlani have music together, and I love her," she said.

Maybe with the Kehlani feature on deck, she can work out a two-for-one deal and get YG on the project as well.