Beautycon 2019 took place this weekend and while that has legitimately nothing to do with hip-hop, a few of the music industry's biggest stars showed out in their top looks and that's worthy enough to grace the pages of the site. While the majority of those in attendance were make-up artists, hairstylists, and social media influencers, a number of celebrities made their way out to Los Angeles to mingle with the hottest names in the beauty world. Being the absolute stunner that she is, nobody was really too surprised to see Megan Thee Stallion there but she ended up getting interviewed by one of her closest hotties, Kehlani, which was a shock.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images -- Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani and Ciara attend Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

With a series of panels offering everybody a chance to step away from the madness and learn some important tips and tricks, Hot Girl Meg teamed up with Kehlani to speak about her best (and worst) glam habits. The two talented women spoke for a good chunk of time before heading back into the crowd, finding Ciara, and taking some gorgeous photos together.

A number of other stars were in attendance, including Kelly Rowland, Jhene Aiko, and many others. Take a look at some of the hottest pics from this weekend below and let us know who had your favorite look.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images -- Marsai Martin and Jhene Aiko attend Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images -- Ciara attends Beautycon Los Angeles 2019 Pink Carpet at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California



Araya Diaz/Getty Images -- Draya Michele attends Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California



Amy Sussman/Getty Images -- Karen Civil (L) and Kehlani attend Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

[via]