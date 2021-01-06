While the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce surely came as a surprise to the world when sources confirmed the news late yesterday evening, it seems like even the couple's famous friends were slightly surprised by the reports. Following some reports that Kim and Ye are allegedly going to try to work through things in marriage counseling before moving forward with divorce proceedings, Kathy Griffin is weighing in on the alleged split. The 60-year-old comedian used to live next door to the couple, and also is close friends with Kris Jenner, Kardashian's mother.

Without directly mentioning the reality stars and her rapper husband's name, she tweeted on Tuesday (January 5th), "I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her." She continued, "He certainly isn't the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work."

"He made her laugh at lot and she embrace his eccentricities. She loves being a mom more than anything." She concluded, "There's my two cents."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

New reports from sources close to Kanye admit that the 43-year-old rapper knew divorce was imminent. "He knows that she's done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future," a source told People. "He's okay. He's sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it's coming soon."

