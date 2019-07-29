Kash Doll Drops The Pin On "Here I Go"

The rap game's seen a surge of female emcees in the past two years like never before. Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B are obviously two of the more commercially successful ones. Kash Doll's rose to prominence in the past few months and she has a promising career ahead. She's received co-signs from the biggest names in the game from Fabolous to Meek Mill. Most recently, she's collaborated with Kash Doll and Lil Wayne. Today, she returns with her latest single, "Here I Go."

Kash Doll asserts her dominance as the "only doll in the doll house" on her latest record. The shot could be interpreted as shade towards Asian Doll or any of the other dolls in hip-hop, really. But more than that, it's a song that proves that Kash Doll is ready for her time. With production from Durdy Costello, FKi 1st, and Young Trill Beatz, Kash Doll delivers a low-key, bouncy banger with a sprinkle of Detroit.

Peep her new record.

Quotable Lyrics

Y'all bitches go and ball while I ball out

It's only room for one doll inside the dollhouse

Flow so mothafuckin' sick that I should call-off

The followers on IG ain't what I call clout