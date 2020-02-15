A manager is accused of shady dealings by model and actress Karrueche Tran. A report by The Blast states that Tran is taking her former manager to court over $1.4 million that she claims he stole while they worked together. The outlet reportedly has obtained documents of the lawsuit where Tran accuses Yaqwb Muhammed, also known as Jacob York, of fraud, breach of contract, and breach of private duty. York's management company, Electric Republic, has also been named in the suit.



Robin Marchant / Stringer / Getty Images

Karrueche Tran has reportedly been working with Electric Republic since 2016 and per her contract, they would receive all payments made to the actress before taking their 20 percent fee off the top and giving her the remaining funds. Each month, the company was supposed to supply her with a full accounting statement so she could see how her money was being moved, but according to Tran, she didn't receive anything.

In the Fall of 2019, Tran says that she never received $267K for appearances that she's made so she got her lawyer to draft up a document demanding her money. Tran also states that York secretly pocketed her earnings, including an alleged massive take from her collaboration with the cosmetics brand ColourPop.

"Once she received the accounting it showed ColourPop made $1,795,026.33 in royalties for Tran, which her managers were to be paid $359,005.27, leaving her with $1,436,021.06," The Blast reports. "However, she says the problem is her managers only paid her $276,003.90 from the payment." Tran also shares that the management company told her partnership with ColourPop wasn't successful.

Tran is asked for $1.4 million in addition to punitive damages.