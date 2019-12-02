Nothing like women supporting women supporting women. Karrueche posted a video on Instagram on Sunday dancing along and mouthing the words to Doja Cat's hilarious joke song, "Mooo ! (B*tch. I'm A Cow)." In the clip, shots of Karrueche dancing in a cow print two-piece set and a green sports bra are cut together. The DIY style and ass-shaking focal point of Karrueche's version are very similar to the original video, which Doja Cat uploaded on Youtube in August of 2018. The random, non-sensical energy of the song, which includes enlightened lyrics like "B*tch, I'm a cow, b*tch, I'm a cow, I'm not a cat, I don't say meow," and video made it go viral, and Doja toblew up as an Internet meme. Karrueche's video doesn't have the green screen backgrounds of strawberry milk, hamburgers, and pornographic anime images, but we're willing to let that slide.

The post is captioned it, "I miss this b*tch @thequeenvirginia." While it may seem like that account would be some kind of second account belonging to Doja, it appears to be Karrueche's own personal finsta, which she hasn't posted on since July 28th. However, Karrueche did tag Doja in the video itself, and we're all awaiting Doja's response to the tribute. One famous female did gas Karrueche up in the comments, and while Megan Thee Stallion only commented the word "Okayyyy," that's all anyone needs to feel validated by the Hot Girl herself. Karrueche responded asking Meg to teach her "some new tricks👅." This supportive exchange is too sweet, and shows that nothing but positivity should be left on another hottie's posts.