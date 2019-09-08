Kanye West has been taking his Sunday Service on the road as of late. Mr. West took the gospel series to Dayton, Ohio, after Dave Chappelle asked the artist to give those grieving from the recent mass shooting there a free concert. Ye then took the show on the road to a local congregation in San Fernando Valley before hitting Watts, where even Brad Pitt made an appearance. Now, Ye has brought Sunday Service to his home city of Chicago.

The performance/worship is taking place on Northerly Island. You never know who is going to show up to West's Sunday Service, which has gained considerable attention since he brought the performance to Coachella earlier this year. West's Christian roots are really shining through just a year after he promised to deliver fans a new album called Yandhi. Now, it appears that the album will be named Jesus Is King. Obviously, West is feeling the holy spirit.

Free tickets for the event being administered through Ticketmaster sold out within minutes (much like Kanye's shoes). The event will be broadcasted on Chicago radio stations 107.5 WGCI and 103.5 KISS-FM, starting at 9 AM CST. To stream this week's Sunday Service though, just head here. Hallelujah!