In the latest iteration of his Sunday Service, Kanye West decided to switch up the scenery from the usual backdrop of Calabasa, taking the service to a local congregation in the San Fernando Valley.

This time around, Kanye descended upon the California Worship Center to host his signature service where the congregation unites every Sunday morning at a local middle school

Songs on the lineup reportedly included Fred Hammond's "This Is the Day," Jay-Z's "Lift Off," and Tye Tribbett's "Lift Him Up." Clearly, those in attendance were moved the spirit -- it was lit.

Among those in attendance were Gwen Stefani, Tori Kelly, gospel stars Erica and Waryn Campbell in addition to BlacChyna who played the role of parishioner Sunday morning.

Despite best efforts to surmise just what Sunday Service will turn into, it seems to be settling well into Mr. West'svisionallalong as he's effectively taken the campaign on the road in a bout of evangelization if you will.