Watts, California became a city of spiritual healing on Sunday (September 1st) when Kanye West brought his Sunday Service to the South Central city. Kanye just took his Sunday Service on the road to Dayton, Ohio. Ye was asked by Dave Chappelle to bring his gospel performance to the city and perform for the families of victims of the mass shooting that occurred in Dayton in August. Now, Mr. West has returned to California to bless the streets.

As reported by TMZ, Kanye West brought his Sunday Service to the parking lot of a Watts church. Shockingly, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star Brad Pitt showed up to join in on the moment of worship. Pitt seemed low-key in his cap and actually looked like a regular citizen among the crowd. Other celebrities in attendance included L.A. Reid, Adrienne Bailon, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and radio personality Big Boy. Kanye West has been rumored to be working on a new album for over a year now. Once titled Yandhi, it appears that the new project may be titled Jesus Is King now. Kim Kardashian shared what appears to be the tracklist for Jesus Is King, which looks like a list of singles that will work well with Kanye's Sunday Service.