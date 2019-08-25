Kanye West's Sunday Service series has been moving around from week to week. Although most of them are held in the Calabasas area, he has also flown out choir's to perform elsewhere, such as the Adidas headquarters in Portland, Oregon. This week, the congregation is gathering in Dayton, Ohio. Kim Kardashian West shared a link to the Sunday Service website on Twitter and specified that the location was chosen "in support of the victims and survivors of the Dayton mass shooting".

Comedian and Kanye's good friend, Dave Chappelle, played a role in organizing this event in his hometown. The Sunday Service is part of the free block party, called "Gem City Shine", which was announced earlier this week in tribute to the nine people who were killed and thirty injured during the August 4 shooting. When it was announced, the event was only described as a benefit concert, so Kanye's appearance was a surprise.

Much footage of the Kanye-directed church services have been shared on social media, often showing gospel and spiritual interpretations of his songs. The last time one of these events was livestreamed in full was when it was held during Coachella weekend on a mountain top near the festival's site.

Catch the rest of the livestream here, https://sundayservice.com/.