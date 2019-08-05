Dayton shooting
- TVDave Chappelle Ruffles Feathers With Michael Jackson, Chris Brown JokesStill, some call his recent Netflix special one of the comedian's best efforts to date.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West & Nas Surprise Dave Chappelle With Choir Singing "Happy Birthday"A beautiful day, overall. By Noah C
- MusicKanye West Livestreams Sunday Service In Dayton In Honour Of Shooting VictimsBeautiful morninnn.By Noah C
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle To Host Free Block Party For Dayton Residents To Help Mass Shooting VictimsThe comedian wants to give back to the area he calls home.By Erika Marie
- RandomPolice Respond To Call Of Men With Rifles To Find Rapper Filming Music VideoHe ended up at the wrong house.By Erika Marie
- GossipGoFundMe Is Cracking Down On Fake Pages For Shooting Victims: ReportMake sure you donate with caution.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsOhio Rep. Candice Keller Blames Weed, Gay Marriage, Obama For Mass ShootingsWhen in doubt, blame the victim, according to Candice Keller.By Aron A.
- Politics50 Cent Offers Condolences After El Paso & Dayton Shootings50 Cent speaks his piece. By Mitch Findlay