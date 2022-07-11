Kanye West appears to have unfollowed Nicki Minaj on Instagram after she dissed her former collaborator while performing at Essence Festival, earlier this month. While on stage, Minaj's DJ began playing West's "Monster," but she cut him off and moved on to another song with a sly comment.

“A monster though!” she said. “A monster though! But we don’t fuck with clowns.”



It's unclear what exactly promoted the apparent fallout between the artists, but West had collaborated on Cardi B’s “Hot Shit” with Lil Durk just before Minaj's comments at Essence Festival. A video for the track is scheduled to release on Tuesday, July 12.

The rest of Minaj's performance included appearances by Birdman and Lil Wayne to perform “#1 Stunna," “Seeing Green,” “High School,” “Truffle Butter” and “A Milli.” Minaj also performed “Do We Have A Problem,” “We Go Up,” “Did It On ’em,” “Beez in the Trap," and more on her own.

"Monster" was released in 2010 and was included on the tracklist for West's fifth studio album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. In addition to Minaj, the track features Jay-Z, Rick Ross, and Bon Iver. Minaj's portion of the song is widely considered to be one of the best guest verses of her career.

Check out Nicki Minaj's apparent diss toward Kanye West below.





