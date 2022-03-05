Kanye West and Chaney Jones' situationship is getting hotter by the day. As Page Six exclusively reports, the duo was spotted in Miami on Thursday, March 3rd, and as they were about to board a private jet, the father of four was photographed grabbing the Instagram model's behind, keeping her close by his side.

With his posse in tow, Ye wore his usual all-black outfit, pairing a black muscle shirt with dark jeans and his infamous rubber boots. Jones also kept her look dark and monochrome, throwing on tiny black booty shorts, a cropped leather jacket, black boots, and oversized sunglasses.

MEGA/Getty Images

It's been noted that, while the 44-year-old and 24-year-old are "not official as a couple," he apparently sees her as a "muse," which Page Six has been told that she "loves" being. At the top of the month, she posted a strategically taken nude photo on Instagram, which obviously earned her a double-tap from West.

Seeing as Jones bears an uncanny resemblance to the Yeezy founder's ex, Kim Kardashian, the internet has been exploding with commentary about their fling. "Bro dating Kim KardaSHEIN," one troll wrote, comparing the socialite to the low-budget fast fashion brand with a problematic history.





In the past, sources have said that Ye was first attracted to Jones for her resemblance to the mother of his kids. Speaking of Kim – her wish was granted when a judge made the decision to declare her legally single in Kimye's ongoing tumultuous divorce.

Read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for any updates on Kanye and Chaney.

