Since cutting ties with Julia Fox, Kanye West has seemingly/officially moved on with what many deem to be a Kim Kardashian clone, in IG model Chaney Jones. The two were spotted together early in February, even while Ye was publicly courting Julia Fox, however, now it seems the two have tightened their romantic grips on each other.

Following the Donda 2 event in Miami, the two were spotted leaving the venue together, with Kanye clearly enjoying his company, evidenced by the large grin he was wearing. Since that time, we've seen Chaney take to her Instagram to give us a glimpse at her time in Ye's company, from the Donda 2 event itself to photos of the two. Despite Chaney co-signing their relationship publicly, gossip sources do say that Kanye is not serious about a relationship with her, rather, he likes her for the obvious fact that she does resemble his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Nonetheless, Chaney seems to be paying this no mind. She took to Instagram earlier today to fan the flames by sharing a proper selfie with Kanye. She's seen rocking black shades and a black tank top, while Kanye looks on from behind her, with his arm/hand seemingly wrapped around her. Chaney added a black heart emoji to the image, so we know it's real. Behind them, there appears to be a window with a tropical view. The past few days, the IG model has been sharing swimsuit pics from Miami, Florida, so it's likely this is the same location they took the selfie from.

Check out the new selfie as well as the recent photos of Chaney showing off her assets below.











