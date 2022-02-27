Kanye West may have made it onto Chaney Jones' Instagram page, but that doesn't mean he's ready to call himself her boyfriend. Sources close to the father of four have revealed to TMZ that, while he and the 24-year-old model are enjoying the time that they've been spending together, he's not looking for a serious relationship with anyone at the moment.

It's been said that the reason Ye is drawn to Jones is her undeniable similarity in appearance to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, with who he's currently in the midst of a very messy divorce.





As you may have already heard, yesterday, it was reported that the "Flashing Lights" hitmaker's lawyer has been doing his best to put up "roadblocks" in the Kimye divorce case, objecting to the socialite's wishes to be declared legally single and alleging that their prenup is no longer valid due to technicalities.

While West stalls the end of his marriage, he and Jones have been "having fun," after first connecting following a DM from the KKW-lookalike to the multi-hyphenate billionaire. Before this fling kicked off, he was spending his time with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, who has publicly admitted that things before her and the Yeezy founder were "never that serious."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"He's not looking for commitment with anyone right now," TMZ's sources have said, with the article also noting that Jones' style as of late has been a carbon-copy of Kardashian's.

Speaking of the 41-year-old businesswoman – she's been busy overseas at Milan Fashion Week, where she switched up her signature Balenciaga style in favour of some Prada looks – check it out below.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

